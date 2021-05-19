UrduPoint.com
Dengue Surveillance Reviewed

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:17 PM

Dengue surveillance reviewed

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas Kathia on Wednesday presided over a meeting of district emergency response committee to review indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas Kathia on Wednesday presided over a meeting of district emergency response committee to review indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance.

According to a spokesperson for city district administration, the meeting was attended by the officers of allied departments.

The meeting reviewed in detail the steps taken regarding the dengue surveillance. All the concerned departments informed the meeting about ongoing activities in their respective areas.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas Kathia directed all the officers to ensure eradication of dengue larvae, check rooftops and air coolers. He said that the people should keep their surroundingenvironment clean. He said that the dengue workers should ensure their attendance in the field, adding that their performance would be reviewed on a daily basis.

He also directed the officers to remain active to ensure eradication of dengue larvae in the respective areas.

Pakistan

