Dengue Surveillance Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Dengue surveillance reviewed

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority, Dr. Muhammad Saqib Munir, along with Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Usman Naeem, visited the Municipal school in Union Council No.

13 to inspect the performance of the indoor dengue surveillance team.

During the inspection, a cluster comprising 10 households was verified. The assistant entomologist and CDC officer were also present on the occasion. Dr. Saqib Munir instructed the CDC officer to enhance the performance of both indoor and outdoor surveillance teams to ensure the effectiveness of anti-dengue measures across the district.

