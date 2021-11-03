Dengue surveillance teams check 869,553 sites, registered 271 FIRs

As many as 1757 teams under ongoing indoor surveillance have inspected 869,553 sites in various district areas from October 13 to November 1

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 1757 teams under ongoing indoor surveillance have inspected 869,553 sites in various district areas from October 13 to November 1.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood told APP Wednesday that 1321 teams checked 652,402 houses during indoor surveillance, and larvae were detected in 7609 houses.

The 436 teams, while during outdoor surveillance, checked 217,150 sites and larvae was found at 269 places.

He informed during indoor surveillance 23,399 houses were checked in the Chaklalal cantonment board area by 54 teams, and larvae were found in 355 houses.

Similarly, 202 teams detected larvae in 2294 houses out of 87,640 houses checked in the Rawal Town area.

Two hundred twenty-five teams found larvae in 1651 houses of a total of 98,252 houses checked in the Potohar Town area.

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board area, 126 teams identified larvae in 1777 houses out of 57,826 houses, 92 teams discovered it in five houses of 48,798 in Kahutta, in Taxila, 105 teams found larvae in 1249 houses of 56,835 houses.

In Gujar Khan, 272 teams detected larvae in 252 houses during checking of 149,376 houses, in Kotli sattian; 74 teams found larvae in one house out of the total 39,313 houses while no larvae were detected in any house in Murree during checking of 53,056 houses by 98 teams, he added.

Dr Sajjad said that 436 teams detected larvae at 269 sites during outdoor surveillance while checking 217,150 site in district areas.

He urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not leave any place with stagnant water.

The health officer advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone could not check the spread of dengue larvae.

Dr Sajjad further informed that under its ongoing anti-dengue drive, the district health authority sealed 377 sites, issued notices to 1738 owners, challaned 860, registered FIRs against 271 and imposed a fine of Rs 885,700 on violators from January 1 to November 2 in the Rawalpindi district.

