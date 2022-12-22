UrduPoint.com

Dengue Surveillance Teams Inspect 49,059 Sites In Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Dengue surveillance teams inspect 49,059 sites in last 24 hours

As many as 1,773 teams under ongoing surveillance for tracing the dengue larvae breeding have inspected 49,059 sites in all tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi, Chakala, and Taxila Cantonment board areas, during the last 24 hours.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 1,773 teams under ongoing surveillance for tracing the dengue larvae breeding have inspected 49,059 sites in all tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi, Chakala, and Taxila Cantonment board areas, during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Thursday said that 1,261 teams checked 33,896 houses during indoor surveillance, and dengue larvae were found in 27 homes.

He added that 512 teams, while checking 15,163 places, found larvae at two sites during outdoor surveillance.

The health officer said indoor and outdoor surveillance to check the dengue spread was underway while no dengue cases had been reported in the district since last week.

Dr Sajjad updated that the District Health Authority, in collaboration with other departments, had registered two FIRs, issued tickets to 40 and notices to 284, and imposed a fine of Rs 14,500 on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from December 15 to date.

Related Topics

Dengue Fine Rawalpindi Taxila December All From

Recent Stories

US Senators Reach Deal on $1.7Trln Spending Bill, ..

US Senators Reach Deal on $1.7Trln Spending Bill, Will Begin Voting Today - Schu ..

5 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan inaugurates digitalization of reven ..

CM Balochistan inaugurates digitalization of revenue records

5 minutes ago
 MNA calls on Chairman FESCO BoD

MNA calls on Chairman FESCO BoD

5 minutes ago
 Christian community playing role for progress of c ..

Christian community playing role for progress of country: IGP Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

13 minutes ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre establishes 'Quiet Crim ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre establishes 'Quiet Crime Library' in Juvenile Jail

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.