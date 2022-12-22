Dengue surveillance teams inspect 49,059 sites in last 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 1,773 teams under ongoing surveillance for tracing the dengue larvae breeding have inspected 49,059 sites in all tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi, Chakala, and Taxila Cantonment board areas, during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Thursday said that 1,261 teams checked 33,896 houses during indoor surveillance, and dengue larvae were found in 27 homes.

He added that 512 teams, while checking 15,163 places, found larvae at two sites during outdoor surveillance.

The health officer said indoor and outdoor surveillance to check the dengue spread was underway while no dengue cases had been reported in the district since last week.

Dr Sajjad updated that the District Health Authority, in collaboration with other departments, had registered two FIRs, issued tickets to 40 and notices to 284, and imposed a fine of Rs 14,500 on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from December 15 to date.