Dengue Surveillance Under Way In City

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza visited Youhanabad area on Wednesday, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owners about dengue preventive measures.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yusuf, CEO Health, and DDHO Gulberg were also present.

The DC checked houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed the close monitoring of dengue larva elimination. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

The DC assessed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and issued warnings to various property owners over larva presence.

He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

All assistant commissioners also conducted inspection visits in their jurisdictions and monitored the anti-dengue arrangements besides monitoring the fumigation process.

It is pertinent to mention that in the last 24 hours dengue larva were found at 1,854 locations, while 1,778 notices were issued and 76 cases were registered. So far this year 77,768 notices have been issued and 3,751 cases have been registered.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has appealed to the citizens to keep their surroundings clean and fresh to avoid dengue fever. People are requested not to let rainwater stand anywhere, he added.

