Dengue Surveillance Under Way In City Area

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue campaign, launched by the district administration, is under way currently under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha Saturday visited Union Council (UC) 106 Afghani Road Samnabad zone, where he checked staff working in the streets for indoor surveillance.

He directed the teams to gear up the pace of the anti-dengue spray process.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Marzia Saleem visited Walton area to review measures pertaining to dengue larvae surveillance.

The officers also inspected the attendance and performance of the dengue staff deputed on field duty in the area. They also asked about the staff performance and working from the residents of the area.

They instructed the residents of the area to adopt precautionary measures to avoid dengue.

