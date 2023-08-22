Dengue surveillance under way in district: DHO Narowal

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :District Health Officer Narowal Dr Muhammad Tariq has said dengue surveillance is under way in the district to prevent dengue.

He stated this during a visit to the Veterinary University on Tuesday while reviewing dengue surveillance.

He said the health department was visiting various places to find the dengue larvae on daily basis.

He said a special team, including Entomologist Amanat Ali, visited Narowal University,Veterinary University and other places, and no dengue larvae had been found.