Open Menu

Dengue Surveillance Under Way In District: DHO Narowal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Dengue surveillance under way in district: DHO Narowal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :District Health Officer Narowal Dr Muhammad Tariq has said dengue surveillance is under way in the district to prevent dengue.

He stated this during a visit to the Veterinary University on Tuesday while reviewing dengue surveillance.

He said the health department was visiting various places to find the dengue larvae on daily basis.

He said a special team, including Entomologist Amanat Ali, visited Narowal University,Veterinary University and other places, and no dengue larvae had been found.

Related Topics

Dengue Visit Narowal Amanat Ali

Recent Stories

Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts do ..

Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts dollar

11 minutes ago
 Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on n ..

Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on no fear no favor basis

21 minutes ago
 RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding comp ..

RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding company registrations

33 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; awards during ..

1 hour ago
 DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awa ..

OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awards 2023, Inspiring Smartphone ..

2 hours ago
Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight pa ..

Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight passengers stranded in Battagram ..

2 hours ago
 KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD ..

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD Al Ma’mourah

3 hours ago
 ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for rene ..

ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for renewals using UAE Pass

3 hours ago
 PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednes ..

PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednesday

3 hours ago
 Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

3 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing fl ..

Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing floods in Sutlej River

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan