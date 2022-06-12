Dengue surveillance under way in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is under way in the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha visited Baghbanpura and Salamatpura areas on Sunday, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owners about dengue prevention.

He observed the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. He directed the teams working in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf inspected anti-dengue arrangements in Union Council 95. AC Cantt Qurat-ul-Ain Zafar inspected anti-dengue staff attendance deputed in Cantonment area. AC Raiwind Asif Hussain visited UC-120 and AC City Adnan Rasheed visited Shahdara area to inspect anti-dengue measures.