UrduPoint.com

Dengue Surveillance Under Way In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Dengue surveillance under way in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is under way in the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha visited Baghbanpura and Salamatpura areas on Sunday, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owners about dengue prevention.

He observed the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. He directed the teams working in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf inspected anti-dengue arrangements in Union Council 95. AC Cantt Qurat-ul-Ain Zafar inspected anti-dengue staff attendance deputed in Cantonment area. AC Raiwind Asif Hussain visited UC-120 and AC City Adnan Rasheed visited Shahdara area to inspect anti-dengue measures.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Dengue Sunday Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

10 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

19 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

19 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

19 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.