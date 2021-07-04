UrduPoint.com
Dengue Surveillance Undergoing Regularly In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :No new case of dengue has been reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Sunday, during the current year, total 56 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across the province and out of all confirmed patients 26 patients were reported from the provincial capital. Only one dengue patient was under treatment in the province who was admitted in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

In last 24 hours, 323,665 indoor and 79,233 outdoor locations were investigated for dengue larvae across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed at 621 locations among the searched areas.

In Lahore, 33,946 houses and 5,474 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae and 433 positive containers were destroyed.

Secretary P&SHD Sarah Aslam in a message urged the people to take precautionary measures against dengue besides taking precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic.

