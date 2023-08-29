Dengue surveillance underway

An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Adnan Rasheed on Tuesday visited Union Council-10, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed house owners about dengue preventive measures. He inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and monitoring of dengue larva elimination. He observed the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

Similarly, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Umar Maqbool visited UC-97 to inspect anti dengue arrangements at under-construction commercial buildings.

He also reviewed dengue surveillance in the area and issued warnings to various property owners over larva presence. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of fumigation.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahbzada Yousaf inspected anti-dengue measures at UC-126 and 127 while other assistant commissioners also conducted inspection visits in their jurisdictions.

Around 37 dengue patients were reported in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours while larva were found in 1,140 points. Nine cases were reported in Allama Iqbla Town while seven in Cantt, six in Ravi Town, four in Data Ganj Bakhsh, three in Gulberg and two each in Samnabad, Shalamar, and Wagha Town.