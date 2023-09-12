Dengue surveillance underway in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Adnan Rasheed on Tuesday visited Union Council-71 where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owner about dengue preventive measures.

He inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed the close monitoring of dengue larva elimination. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahbzada Yousaf visited UC-139 Township to inspect anti dengue arrangements at under-construction commercial buildings. He also reviewed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and issued warnings to various property owners over larva presence. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir inspected anti-dengue measures at UC-148 while other assistant commissioners also conducted inspections in their jurisdictions and monitored arrangements besides monitoring the fumigation process.