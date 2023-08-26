Open Menu

Dengue Surveillance Underway In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2023 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Saturday visited Bilal Ganj area, where she inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed house owners about dengue prevention. She inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed dengue larva elimination. She also checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad in the area.

Similarly, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Adnan Rasheed visited Union Council-10 Ravi Zone to inspect anti dengue arrangements at under-construction commercial buildings.

He also reviewed dengue surveillance and issued warnings to various property owners over larva presence. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up fumigation.

Assistant Commissioner City Wasiq Abbas Haral visited Shahdara to inspect anti dengue arrangements and directed to speed up the fumigation process. He also sealed an ice factory in the area over presence of dengue larva.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind inspected dengue surveillance in UC-122 Bahria Town and ordered to speed up dengue larva elimination and monitoring. Nine dengue patients were reported in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours while larva were found in 1,012 points.

