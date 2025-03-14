Dengue sweep-up reaches out to 42,472 houses

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The dengue sweep-up activity started on March 10, has reached out to 42,472 houses in different towns of Rawalpindi, for which 327 indoor teams were deployed.

A target of 57,717 houses was set for the activity for which 63.58% of the houses were successfully administered with preventive measures.

This was briefed during an important meeting which was held on Friday with ADC (Headquarters) Abdullah Khan, in the chair. CEO Health and other relevant stakeholders attended the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that 13,087 outdoor places were inspected, out of which the presence of larvae was found at 8 places, where the required actions were taken for larval destruction.

Furthermore, a briefing was also given on the training targets of teachers and students. During this period, 134 schools were designated for training, out of which 81 were completed, while the target of 10,720 students was set in the schools.

Similarly, training was completed in 26 out of 30 colleges and awareness was provided to 14,490 students. It was further informed that the registration process is underway and will be completed by March 31, 2025. The meeting also highlighted the visits of indoor and outdoor teams of union councils.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Abdullah Khan, while addressing the meeting, directed that challans should be issued against those who violate the SOPs, while wherever larvae are found, an FIR should be registered under Section 188.

He further said that hotspot areas should be divided in a logical manner so that all departments are assigned equal work and preventive activities can be completed in a timely manner. He directed all officers to further tighten the monitoring process and prepare a weekly report and submit it to the district administration.