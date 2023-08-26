Dengue tally reaches 137 cases in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The total tally of dengue in Rawalpindi had reached 137 cases with the arrival of six more patients during the last 24 hours.

Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Ijaz Ahmad said that two of each patient had arrived from the Potohar town, Rawalpindi Cantonment and Municipal Corporation areas.

He informed that 120 patients had been discharged after recovery while 17 confirmed patients were admitted to the district's health facilities. During the last 24 hours, Dr Ijaz said that the district administration had registered 71 FIRs, issued tickets to 13 premises, sealed 15 and imposed a fine of Rs 257,000 against the violations of dengue SOPs, he told.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings and remove water after rain to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding.

He said that special attention was being given to high-risk Union Councils and a comprehensive micro plan had been devised as per SOPs to eliminate larvae.

The DC said that staff deployed for the anti-dengue drive had been told that no negligence would be tolerated.