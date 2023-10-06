Dengue tally reaches 1,477 cases in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Rawalpindi's dengue total tally had reached 1,477 positive cases with the arrival of 56 more patients during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Friday said that 20 patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, 11 from the Municipal Corporation, five from Potohar rural, and three from Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

He informed that 1,387 confirmed patients had been discharged after recovery while 148 patients were admitted to the district's health facilities of which 90 were positive cases.

During the last 24 hours, Dr Sajjad said that the district administration had registered 37 FIRs, issued tickets to six, sealed two premises, and a fine of Rs 7,500 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs.