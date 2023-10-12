Open Menu

Dengue Tally Reaches 1,732 Cases In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Dengue tally reaches 1,732 cases in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Rawalpindi's dengue total tally had reached 1,732 positive cases with the arrival of 26 more patients during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Thursday said that 18 patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, five from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment and one from Chaklala Cantonment. He informed that 1,650 confirmed patients had been discharged after recovery while 130 patients were admitted to the district's health facilities of which 82 were positive cases.

During the last 24 hours, Dr Sajjad said that the district administration had registered 33 FIRs, issued tickets to 12, sealed two premises, and a fine of Rs 80,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs. During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 9,741 houses and larvae were found in 343 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 2,619 places, the teams found larvae at 25 sites during outdoor surveillance.

