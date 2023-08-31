Open Menu

Dengue Tally Reaches 202 Cases In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 12:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi's dengue total tally had reached 202 cases with the arrival of 16 more patients during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, said that eight patients had arrived from the Potohar town Urban, five from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, and one of each from Chaklala Cantonment and Kahutta areas.

He informed that 149 patients had been discharged after recovery while 66 patients were admitted to the district's health facilities out of which 36 confirmed cases.

During the last 24 hours, he said that the district administration had registered 99 FIRs, issued tickets to eight, sealed two premises, and a fine of Rs 39,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs.

The health officer asked the residents to adopt precautionary measures as September was crucial for dengue spread.

He said that the number of dengue patients had increased gradually in Rawalpindi during the week, adding five to six patients were admitted daily last week which had increased to 15 to 18 patients daily this week.

He said that if the situation persists it can increase to 70 patients daily in the next month.

