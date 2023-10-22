Open Menu

Dengue Tally Reaches 2,133 Cases In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2023 | 11:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Rawalpindi's dengue total tally had reached 2,133 positive cases with the arrival of 30 more patients during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Sunday said that 15 patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, 10 from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, three from Rawalpindi Cantonment and two from Potohar rural.

He informed that 2,059 confirmed patients had been discharged after recovery while 89 patients were admitted to the district's health facilities of which 73 were positive cases.

Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 4,180 FIRs, sealed 619 premises, issued tickets to 1,205 and a fine of Rs 84,42,304 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2023.

During the last day's indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 13,220 houses and larvae were detected at 502 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 70 spots while inspecting 6,748 places.

The health officer expressed hope that dengue cases would decline in the coming days as weather condition was changing, however, he urged the residents to remove accumulated water after rain as it was the leading cause of larvae breeding.

