Dengue tally reaches 2,341 cases in past 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The dengue total tally had reached 2,341 positive cases with the arrival of 23 more patients during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood Wednesday said that 14 patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, seven from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and one of each from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Taxila Cantonment.

He informed that 2,310 confirmed patients had been discharged after recovery while 50 patients were shifted to the district's health facilities, out of which 30 were tested positive for dengue.

Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 4,328 FIRs, sealed 635 premises, issued tickets to 1,295 and a fine of Rs 96,40,304 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs this year.

During the last day's indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 7,135 houses and larvae were detected at 300 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 74 spots while inspecting 3,457 places.