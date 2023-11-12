Dengue tally reaches 2,535 cases in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Rawalpindi's dengue total tally had reached 2,535 positive cases with the arrival of 13 more patients during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Sunday said that five patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, three from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and two of each from Chaklala Cantonment, Potohar rural and one from outside the district.

He informed that 2,503 confirmed patients had been discharged after recovery while 44 patients were admitted to the district's health facilities of which 10 were positive cases.

Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 4,433 FIRs, sealed 642 premises, issued tickets to 1,356 and a fine of Rs 111,08,804 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2023.

During the last day's indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 6,215 houses and larvae were detected at 191 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 36 spots while inspecting 3,205 places.