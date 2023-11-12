Open Menu

Dengue Tally Reaches 2,535 Cases In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Dengue tally reaches 2,535 cases in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Rawalpindi's dengue total tally had reached 2,535 positive cases with the arrival of 13 more patients during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Sunday said that five patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, three from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and two of each from Chaklala Cantonment, Potohar rural and one from outside the district.

He informed that 2,503 confirmed patients had been discharged after recovery while 44 patients were admitted to the district's health facilities of which 10 were positive cases.

Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 4,433 FIRs, sealed 642 premises, issued tickets to 1,356 and a fine of Rs 111,08,804 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2023.

During the last day's indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 6,215 houses and larvae were detected at 191 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 36 spots while inspecting 3,205 places.

Related Topics

Dengue Fine Rawalpindi Sunday From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

17 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

17 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

17 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

17 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

17 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

17 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

17 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan