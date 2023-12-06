Open Menu

Dengue Tally Reaches 2,700 Cases In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Dengue tally reaches 2,700 cases in city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The dengue total tally on Wednesday reached to 2,700 positive cases with the arrival of one more patient from the Metropolitan Corporation area during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Wednesday informed that 2,692 confirmed patients had been discharged after recovery while 16 patients were admitted to the district's health facilities of which six were positive cases.

During last week's indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 5,091 houses and larvae were detected at 55 sites while during outdoor surveillance, larvae were found at four spots while inspecting 3,220 places.

The health official said that in the coming days, the dengue cases would end as the weather turned cooler, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue mosquito.

