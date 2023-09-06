Dengue tally reaches 301 cases in Rawalpindi

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 09:04 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi's dengue tally had reached 301 cases with the arrival of 16 more patients during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, said that 12 patients had arrived from the Potohar town Urban, two from Chaklala Cantonment and one each from Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Kalar Syeda areas.

He informed that 245 patients had been discharged after recovery while 56 patients were admitted to the district's health facilities out of which 31 confirmed cases.

During the last 24 hours, he said that the district administration had registered 30 FIRs, issued tickets to six, sealed three premises, and a fine of Rs 103,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs.

The health officer asked the residents to adopt precautionary measures as September was crucial for dengue spread.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Qandeel Fatima directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larvae and spewed the affected areas with Indoor Residual Spraying.

