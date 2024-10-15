Dengue tends to decline after continued spike

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The long-spanned dengue rise has started declining as the rate of per-day positive cases is decreased in Rawalpindi district.

During the last three days, a total of 267 positive cases were recorded, which equates to an average of 89 patients per day.

According to the dengue statistical data shared by the District Health Authority, during the last three consecutive days, dengue-positive cases remained at 85, 87, and 95, which shows a marginal but continuous declining tendency in the dengue cases.

Beyond the last three days, the positivity rate was recorded as 110 patients per day during October 1–October 12, which put the district administration on high alert.

An intensified and targeted anti-dengue campaign was organized after a 'Dengue Emergency' was declared in the district.

The campaign is still underway, which has resulted in the declining trend in the dengue graph.

The dengue data regarding punitive actions being taken against dengue SOP violators shows a zero tolerance policy was adopted by the authority in which approximately Rs. 20.0 million financial penalty was imposed, 1670 buildings were sealed, and 4328 FIRs were registered against those who irresponsibly committed violations.

Besides surveillance and detection in fields, the relevant authority also took actions against health officials showing negligence in performing their duties. Also, some government buildings were sealed, including IESCO, ET&NC, Railways, and Agriculture departments, for non-compliance with the prescribed SOPs.

Leading the hectic indoor and outdoor anti-dengue activities, Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi, CEO of the of the District Health Authority, in a brief interaction with APP on Tuesday termed the decline in dengue cases as a result of collective efforts.

"We are rendering our best efforts in the fight against dengue endemic through an inclusive, multi-pronged strategy.

"Particularly, following the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran, the focal person on dengue, and public representatives along with the district administration are playing their vibrant role," he said.

Dr. Asif also hailed the tireless efforts being made by the health officials.

"The surveillance and monitoring teams are working very hard with the best of their abilities," he added.

He also highlighted the LHVs for their outstanding performance, especially those from Pothohar Town who regularly travel to other remote areas.

To a question, Dr. Asif appreciated the response received from the citizens in cooperation with the health officials during the ongoing campaign.

It is worth mentioning here that dengue has claimed six lives in the district, which the hospital resources claimed were late reported cases.

Despite the declining trend, dengue fever remained a part of the dengue vectoring threat.

Dr. Asif has urged the citizens to keep on cooperating with the health teams and follow the dengue preventive measures, as October is the most favorable month for dengue growth.