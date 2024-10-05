Dengue tests fee at Rs. 90, overcharging to face strict action; Tahira Aurangzeb

The Punjab government has fixed Rs. 90. as fee for the dengue tests to maximize health facilities for the people. Strict action will be taken against the laboratories involved in overcharging

This was said by focal person on Dengue, Tahira Aurangzeb MNA on Saturday, during her visit to dengue wards which have been established in the Holy Family Hospital (HFH). The focal person was accompanied by parliamentarians including Malik Abrar and Parliamentary Secretary Information, Shazia Rizwan.

The focal person urged for the collective efforts to face the difficult time. She directed the relevant departments to display panaflex and banners outside the labs mentioning dengue tests charges.

Earlier during the visit, Tahira Aurangzeb talked to the dengue patients and inquired about the treatment services, responding to which the patients expressed their satisfaction. Lauding the treatment facility being provided by the hospital, the patients thanked CM Maryam Nawaz.

MS Holy Family informed the visiting parliamentarians that 70 percent of patients from Rawalpindi district and 30 percent from other areas were under treatment in HFH.

Later, the parliamentarians visited different laboratories of the city including Al-Khidmat Razi lab, City Lab, Ibn-e-Sina Lab and other labs.