Dengue threat looming in mostly areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :As the dengue threat looming in most parts of the city as no cleanliness arrangements put on place.

The residents of different localities have demanded anti mosquitoes spray including Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony, Muslim Colony, Arya Mohallah, Mohanpura, Kartarpura, Amarpura, Dhoke Najoo, Dhok Mangtal, Dhok Khaba, Dhoke Farman Ali, Chaman Zar Colony and Pirwadhai.

A complainant Chaudhry Zaheer of Nadeem Colony said that no steps had been taken to improve the sanitation and drainage in the areas and demanded anti mosquito spray in the locality.

A health official told that steps were being taken on emergency basis to counter dengue in the areas. He said the coordinated efforts were needed to eradicate the dengue through awareness and pre-emptive measures.