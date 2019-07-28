UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Threat Looming In Mostly Areas

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:20 PM

Dengue threat looming in mostly areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :As the dengue threat looming in most parts of the city as no cleanliness arrangements put on place.

The residents of different localities have demanded anti mosquitoes spray including Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony, Muslim Colony, Arya Mohallah, Mohanpura, Kartarpura, Amarpura, Dhoke Najoo, Dhok Mangtal, Dhok Khaba, Dhoke Farman Ali, Chaman Zar Colony and Pirwadhai.

A complainant Chaudhry Zaheer of Nadeem Colony said that no steps had been taken to improve the sanitation and drainage in the areas and demanded anti mosquito spray in the locality.

A health official told that steps were being taken on emergency basis to counter dengue in the areas. He said the coordinated efforts were needed to eradicate the dengue through awareness and pre-emptive measures.

Related Topics

Dengue Chaman Muslim

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepa ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Healthcare City opens medical licencing to n ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai in top 5 global international shipping centr ..

22 minutes ago

ADCB reports H1 2019 net profit of AED2.782 billio ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.