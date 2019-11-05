Dengue toll reaches 6710 in KP

The number of patients affected by dengue virus has reached to 6710 after registration of 40 new cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The number of patients affected by dengue virus has reached to 6710 after registration of 40 new cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

According to Dengue Response Unit, on Monday 13 new cases of dengue fever were registered in Peshawar.

The total number of dengue patients has touched the figure of 2565 in Peshawar.

The unit further said that in Charsadda district the total number of dengue patients has reached 68 after registration of 2 new cases.

The unit said that best possible treatment was being provided to dengue patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals.