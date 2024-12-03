Open Menu

Dengue Touches Down To A Single Digit Case After Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Despite considerable temperature drop, dengue attacks still continue affecting different areas. However after a two-month span, the rate of dengue outbreak in the district reached to single digit cases.

According to the statistics released by the District Health Authority, 09 more dengue cases were reported during the last 24 hours. The declination on the previous day was more considerable with only 07 patients in 24 hours.

The number of patients admitted in hospitals has also decreased in the same row with only 36 at present.

The health authority this year has shown aggressive response to both, counter measure and the surveillance strategy to control the endemic. The two prong strategy was simultaneously executed which is evident from the punitive actions taken by it.

Since January this year, financial penalties worth Rs. 20.3 million were imposed on the dengue SOPs violations. Police cases were also registered against the violations with 6215 FIRs registration, and 18899 buildings were sealed during the campaign.

