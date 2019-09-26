Dengue training workshop for doctors, paramedics held at Civil Hospital

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has welcomed training workshop for capacity building of medical experts in fight against dengue virus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has welcomed training workshop for capacity building of medical experts in fight against dengue virus. Doctors and paramedical staff of 348 union councils of Bahawalpur division are being provided medical training to enable them for providing better healthcare facilities to dengue patients.

While addressing the training workshop for capacity building of doctors and paramedical staff against dengue virus as chief guest at Civil Hospital here Thursday, Commissioner said that all the government institutions and civil society were on the same page for the eradication of dengue virus. He said that due to continuous efforts of the health department, the situation of dengue is better in Bahawalpur division as compared to other areas.

He said that he was monitoring all the training workshops and awareness programmes for dengue virus. He assured the people of the area that the indoor and outdoor surveillance teams were busy in successfully identifying and pointing out locations of dengue larva. Commissioner appreciated the efforts of Principal Quaid-i-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf and Physician Dr Qazi Masroor on organizing the training workshop.

Principal Quaid-i-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, Dr Qazi Masroor, Dr Aftab Jameel, Dr Qudsia, Dr Mazhar Faiz Alam and others delivered lectures on dengue virus and apprised participants about precautionary measures and treatments for dengue patients.