Dengue Under Control In District Due To Effective Measures: DC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:40 PM

Dengue under control in district due to effective measures: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) -:Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi on Wednesday said that dengue mosquito was under control in the district due to effective measures taken by the departments concerned.

However, citizens should adopt preventive measures for their safety from mosquito, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said this while talking to media persons here. CEO Helath Dr Mushtaq Sipra and District Coordinator for epidemic Dr Bilal Ahmed were present on the occasion.

He said that only two dengue patients, hailed from Islamabad, were under-treatment at isolation ward of Allied Hospital presently, while treatment had been provided to 94 others so far of which 27 belonged to district Faisalabad.

The remaining patients belonged to different districts including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Nankana Sahib, Lahore.

Deputy Commissioner said that best treatment facilities were available for dengue patients at Allied Hospital due to which patients suffering from dengue fever in other district were approaching Allied Hospital.

He said that 339 anti-dengue teams were active for surveillance across district out of which 226 teams were engaged in indoor surveillance and 113 for outdoors.

He said that 12,240 homes were checked during surveillance on Wednesday and dengue larva was found at 34 places. The teams checked 4000 outdoor spots and found dengue larva at 29 spots which was sent for lab test.

The CEO Health said that data of all clinical laboratories of government and private hospitals were being collected on daily basis by the Punjab Information Technology board.

He said the Punjab government had fixed CBC test fees Rs 90 at all private labs.

