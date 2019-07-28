UrduPoint.com
Dengue Under Control, Only 36 Cases In Punjab: Focal Person

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has taken all precautionary measures to tackle any situation regarding dengue.

This was stated by focal person for dengue control in DGHS Dr Shehnaz in an exclusive talk with APP, here on Sunday.

She said that only 36 confirmed cases had been reported from across the Punjab province including 11 in Lahore, some from Faisalabad and Chiniot.

Responding to a question about measures taken so far, she said that isolation wards and separate counters had been set up in every DHQ and teaching hospital to handle suspected cases.

She explained that when a suspected patient reaches a hospital, the vigilance team conducts complete tests so that proper treatment could be started immediately. She urged people to keep their environment and their houses quite neat and clean and thus eradicate any chance of stagnant water.

