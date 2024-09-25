Dengue Update, 77 New Cases, Surveillance Continues
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Dengue patients reported since January 2024 reach 850, after 77 new cases have been reported during last 24 hours in Rawalpindi.
District Health Authority Rawalpindi on Wednesday released the update dengue statistics which shows a total of 144 patients are under treatment in the allied hospitals. According to the report, 34 patients were reported from Pothohar Town, 15 from RCB areas and 10 from Municipal Corporation areas during last 24 hours. Five cases were reported from Pothohar Town (rural) areas, 4 from Gujarkhan and 2 positive cases were reported each from Taxila and Kalar Syedan areas.
The health department is focussing on Chak Jalal Din in Pothohar Town (peri urban) where consistent dengue inclination has been observed.
Talking to APP, a group of residents from Chak Jalal Din appreciated the efforts being rendered by the health officials deployed in the area. They pointed out the water supply system could be one reason for dengue rise as underground water was not available in most of the parts of Chak Jalal Din.
"It is possible that permanently stagnated water inside water bouser carry dengue larva while supplying water to households", said Akram, a resident of the affected area.
Another resident expressed concerns over non compliance of the dengue SOPs by the population, and said that people were more interested to consult with physicians available near by in stead of getting examined in allied hospitals, if symptoms appeared in them.
Jaffer, another citizen highlighted that Chak Jalal Din, being a high water deficient area was still facing with poor cleanliness and lower hygiene conditions.
"People should fulfill their self responsibilities, particularly with regard to dengue outbreak", he said.
It is worth mentioning here that 2 field hospitals have been established in Chak Jalal Din along with necessary medical staffers to maximize controlling measures in the area.
RCB's spraying and fogging campaign is also under way in different Cantt wards.
During the surveillance campaign, many tyre shops were sealed on violating dengue SOPs by RCB teams.
