Dengue Variant Slightly Increased To 42
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Dengue situation remains under control despite slight increase in dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi.
The surveillance and awareness campaign underway parallel to patients management in hospitals, has resulted in the dengue spread under control.
According to the report issued by District Health Authority here on Tuesday, the number of patients has increased from 15 in first week of August to 42 in the third week. The report shows that 5 dengue patients are under treatment in the allied hospitals whereas 36 patients have been discharged after full recovery.
The report further reveals an increase in average of one patient daily, equalizing that of discharged patients as compared to that of in July this year.
According to a spokesman, Dengue Prevention Control, conditions of all 5 under treatment patients remains in control. The proactive approach to deal with any possible upthrust in dengue patients is also being persuaded. The field teams are engaged in door to door visits for surveillance regarding dengue larva detection.
It is worth mentioning in the report that 30 patients out of 42 are from within Rawalpindi, 3 were admitted in hospitals belonged to Islamabad. Moreover, one patient was detected as a dengue career from abroad.
