Dengue virus: 9 more tested positive in Faisalabad

Another 9 persons were tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Another 9 persons were tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours.

In-charge Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Zulqarnain said on Thursday the total number of dengue patients had reached 351, while five patients had so far lost their lives since January this year.

He said that four dengue patients were under treatment at Allied hospital where as 7 in DHQ hospital. He added that 2 patients were admitted to High Dependency Unit of Allied hospital where treatment facilities were being provided to them. He said that 43 beds were allocated for dengue patients in Allied Hospital, 31 at DHQ Hospital, eight at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad and four each at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and Children hospital. He said that sufficient stock of medicines was available with the health facilities.