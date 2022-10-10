UrduPoint.com

Dengue Virus Claims 42 Lives In Sindh, DG Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 09:40 PM

The Director General Health Sindh Dr. Juman Bahuto has said that 42 people had lost their lives in Sindh due to the Dengue virus as 12284 cases had been reported across the province so far

According to DG health, 280 cases of dengue have been reported across the province during current month, in which the majority of the patients belong Karachi.

In an interview, Dr Bahuto said as many as 1074 cases have been reported across the province from January to October 2022, of them majority of the patients belong to Karachi city.

Karachi is hub of dengue virus as the travel history of cases reported in other cities and villages of the province is also linked to this mega urban centre, Dr Bahuto said.

In response to a question, he said that 48 dengue cases were reported across the province in the last 24 hours.

The utensils, pots, in which clean water is being kept for birds, breed dengue mosquitoes which spreads the virus, DG Health said and advised the people not to keep fresh water uncovered at homes and the premises.

