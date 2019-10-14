UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Virus Confirmed In 131 Persons More During 24 Hours In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 01:12 PM

Dengue virus confirmed in 131 persons more during 24 hours in Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Dengue virus has been confirmed in 131 persons during last 24 hours in Punjab province.According to media reports, 115 patients belong to Rawalpindi while 8 patients condition is stated to be critical in different hospitals.

According to health department issued report, 3 patients were reported from Atock , 2 in Lahore and 1 in DG Khan and Chakwal.502 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of Punjab while 10 persons had died due to dengue virus during last three months.On the other side anti dengue teams have eliminated dengue larvae from 208 places.

61 cases have been registered and 20 persons have been arrested due to dengue larvae presence.232 persons have been warned.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Punjab Died Rawalpindi Chakwal Media From

Recent Stories

InfinixSmart 3 plus, the hottest selling smartphon ..

28 minutes ago

Maaz five-for, Saim century lead Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

37 minutes ago

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Pakistan’s nort ..

43 minutes ago

Dubai International Financial Centre celebrates ra ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan’s new best seller budget king realme 5 ..

45 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan launches campaign to tackle plastic p ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.