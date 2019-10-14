Dengue virus confirmed in 131 persons more during 24 hours in Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Dengue virus has been confirmed in 131 persons during last 24 hours in Punjab province.According to media reports, 115 patients belong to Rawalpindi while 8 patients condition is stated to be critical in different hospitals.

According to health department issued report, 3 patients were reported from Atock , 2 in Lahore and 1 in DG Khan and Chakwal.502 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of Punjab while 10 persons had died due to dengue virus during last three months.On the other side anti dengue teams have eliminated dengue larvae from 208 places.

61 cases have been registered and 20 persons have been arrested due to dengue larvae presence.232 persons have been warned.