Dengue Virus Not Present In Bahawalpur Division: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:36 PM

Dengue virus not present in Bahawalpur division: Commissioner

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has said that no evidence of the presence of dengue virus was traced in Bahawalpur division, however, all the precautionary measures are being taken to avert the danger of the fatal virus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has said that no evidence of the presence of dengue virus was traced in Bahawalpur division, however, all the precautionary measures are being taken to avert the danger of the fatal virus.

He said that awareness of people was necessary for making the anti-dengue campaign successful and all the government institutions should devise strategy for the mass awareness campaign.

He made these remarks during his visit to Civil Hospital to attend the mass awareness campaign for dengue as Chief Guest today. Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf, Physician Dr Qazi Masroor, Dr Aftab Jameel, Dr Qudsia, Dr Mazhar Faiz Alam and Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada were also present at the occasion.

Commissioner said that special dengue wards have been set up at the hospitals of Bahawalpur division where best possible health facilities are being provided. He urged people to cooperate with doctors and paramedical staff for making the anti-dengue campaign successful and follow the precautionary measures advised by the medical experts.

