UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Wards Set Up At All Social Security Hospitals: Ansar Majeed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:32 PM

Dengue wards set up at all social security hospitals: Ansar Majeed

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Niazi said that dengue wards have been set up at all Social Security hospitals in the province.

He said that 22 beds out of total 55 beds in the Social Security Hospital Rawalpindi were isolated to facilitate dengue patients

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) -:Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Niazi said that dengue wards have been set up at all Social Security hospitals in the province.

He said that 22 beds out of total 55 beds in the Social Security Hospital Rawalpindi were isolated to facilitate dengue patients.

However, he said that dengue situation was under control in the Sargodha district, adding that a total of 41 dengue cases were registered in the district teaching hospital and 34 patients recovered,while seven patients were under treatment.

He said that all patients travelled from Rawalpindi. He further said that two dengue wards have been set up in the DHQ teaching hospital and all public sector hospital across district also made arrangements.

Minister said that concerned departments were making all out efforts to eliminate dengue in the district and a comprehensive cleanliness campaign was also being launched as preventive measure.

Related Topics

Dengue Sargodha Rawalpindi All From Labour

Recent Stories

LHC orders to transfer terrorism case against Hafi ..

2 minutes ago

Issues of New Sabzi Mandi should be resolved

2 minutes ago

Zambia's finance minister unveils 2020 budget

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) gets PS ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Slams PACE's Decision to Discuss ..

13 seconds ago

UN, Lesbos mayor urge migrant camp transfers after ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.