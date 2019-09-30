Dengue wards set up at all social security hospitals: Ansar Majeed

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Niazi said that dengue wards have been set up at all Social Security hospitals in the province.

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) -:Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Niazi said that dengue wards have been set up at all Social Security hospitals in the province.

He said that 22 beds out of total 55 beds in the Social Security Hospital Rawalpindi were isolated to facilitate dengue patients.

However, he said that dengue situation was under control in the Sargodha district, adding that a total of 41 dengue cases were registered in the district teaching hospital and 34 patients recovered,while seven patients were under treatment.

He said that all patients travelled from Rawalpindi. He further said that two dengue wards have been set up in the DHQ teaching hospital and all public sector hospital across district also made arrangements.

Minister said that concerned departments were making all out efforts to eliminate dengue in the district and a comprehensive cleanliness campaign was also being launched as preventive measure.