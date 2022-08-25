Dengue week: awareness walk, seminar held

A seminar and an awareness walk were organized by the district administration regarding an anti dengue week here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :A seminar and an awareness walk were organized by the district administration regarding an anti dengue week here on Thursday.

The walk led by Commissioner Maryam Khan started from the complex of Punjab Council of the Arts and concluded at Azadi Chowk.

The commissioner said that the next days after rains were very important in terms of dengue so an effective strategy should be implemented.

She said that awareness programmes were being organized by various departments during the week which would continue till August 27 with an aim to make anti-dengue measures effective.

Speaking to the seminar, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir said: "We must take extra measures to keep our homes, workplaces, and other places clean in order to eradicate the dengue larva and prevent its spread. We all have to take joint steps to prevent dengue,"he added.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the event.