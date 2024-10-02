RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The total number of dengue fatalities reach 6 as the dengue fever has claimed another life in Rawalpindi region, showing a continuous surge in positive cases. During the last 24 hours 118 new cases have been reported which is a new highest one-day count in the District.

According to the details shared by the District Health Authority, a female patient Naseem Begum, 65 died of dengue fever in Chak Jalal Din which remains the most affected area of the Pothohar Town (Peri Peri) locality. However, the District Health Authority clarified later on that the death toll in the district was 5 as one death was reported from outside of the district areas. Earlier, the 6th dengue death was included in the district's data by the health authority.

According to the data released by the health authority, as much as 221 new cases have been reported during the last 48 hours from various parts of the city, including highest 118 patients from Pothohar Town. Despite continued awareness campaigns, public awareness messages and surveillance activities, the dengue endemic continues attacking the city.

Presently 202 patients are under treatment in allied hospitals. However, the bed occupancy capacity of 300 in the allied hospitals is being extended up to 600 beds.

The total number of fatalities due to viral diseases in 2024 has become 8 as two patients have already died of Congo virus. The total dengue positive cases reported since January 2024 is 1476.