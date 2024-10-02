Open Menu

Dengue's Highest Attack, 118 New Cases, One More Fatality Reported

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Dengue's highest attack, 118 new cases, one more fatality reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The total number of dengue fatalities reach 6 as the dengue fever has claimed another life in Rawalpindi region, showing a continuous surge in positive cases. During the last 24 hours 118 new cases have been reported which is a new highest one-day count in the District.

According to the details shared by the District Health Authority, a female patient Naseem Begum, 65 died of dengue fever in Chak Jalal Din which remains the most affected area of the Pothohar Town (Peri Peri) locality. However, the District Health Authority clarified later on that the death toll in the district was 5 as one death was reported from outside of the district areas. Earlier, the 6th dengue death was included in the district's data by the health authority.

According to the data released by the health authority, as much as 221 new cases have been reported during the last 48 hours from various parts of the city, including highest 118 patients from Pothohar Town. Despite continued awareness campaigns, public awareness messages and surveillance activities, the dengue endemic continues attacking the city.

Presently 202 patients are under treatment in allied hospitals. However, the bed occupancy capacity of 300 in the allied hospitals is being extended up to 600 beds.

The total number of fatalities due to viral diseases in 2024 has become 8 as two patients have already died of Congo virus. The total dengue positive cases reported since January 2024 is 1476.

Related Topics

Dengue Died Rawalpindi Congo January From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

10 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

10 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

10 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

18 hours ago
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

19 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

19 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

20 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

20 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan