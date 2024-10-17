Open Menu

Dengue's Successive Attacks After Short Break

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Dengue cases have once again increased due to severe attacks by dengue after a short break in Rawalpindi District.

In the last three days, 372 patients have been diagnosed with dengue, including the year's highest 160 cases in one day.

According to the details issued by the District Health Authority, 160, 117 and 95 positive cases were recorded on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively, making an average of 124 cases per day.

The rate of positive cases was recorded declining to less than 100 per day for three days from 12th October onwards. However the strike back by the endemic has again increased the dengue spread, resulting in 331 patients' admission in different allied hospitals.

During the last 24 hours, 60 patients were reported from Potohar Town Peri Urban areas, which remained the most affected area of the district.

Regular cases are also being reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) areas, with 54 cases during last 2 days.

In a brief interaction with APP here on Thursday, the Additional CEO RCB Haider Shuja informed that anti-dengue campaign was already accelerated including surveillance and awareness.

He said that the citizens were being urged to cooperate with the health workers in curbing the menace.

Haider further informed that councilors and public representatives from various RCB wards have also been urged to regularly visit their respective Constituencies along with the health teams to encourage and aware the citizens.

