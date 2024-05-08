DENIDA Director Discusses Waste Water Treatment Plant
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Investment Denmark International Development Agency (DENIDA) Director Ms. Bente Schiller called on Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, here on Wednesday.
Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz and Project Director Saqib Raza were also present. She said that DENIDA, in collaboration with the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), is committed to completing the mega project of a 44 million gallon waste water treatment plant in the eastern part of the city.
She said that the project would be an example in the country to save citizens from environmental pollution.
During the meeting, they exchanged views on the work so far done in connection with the project.
The DC said all types of obstacles in the way of the public welfare project would be removed. He said that the project should be completed as soon as possible, adding that the project would be helpful for eradication of environmental pollution as well as watering crops with treated water.
Project Director Saqib Raza said that DENIDA had completed all documentation on the project while WASA was taking measures for starting work on the site.
