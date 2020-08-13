Denmark Ambassador, Chairman NAB discuss TI Pakistan report

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe Thursday discussed matters of mutual interest including report of Transparency International Pakistan with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice ( Retd) Javed Iqbal at NAB Headquarters.

According to NAB spokesman, the NAB Chairman apprised Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe, about bureau's National Anti Corruption Strategy in order to eradicate corruption from Pakistan and remarkable efforts to nab the corrupt elements as per law.

The ambassador lauded NAB's excellent performance to make Pakistan corruption free through concerted efforts to eradicate corruption from the country.