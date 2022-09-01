Denmark announces 10 million DKK emergency assistance for flood victims

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Government of Denmark has announced 10 million Danish Krone (DKK) in immediate humanitarian aid to Pakistan's flood victims.

According to a tweet shared by Denmark Embassy in Islamabad, this announcement was made by the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation Flemming Møller Mortensen on Thursday.

Minister stated that Pakistan was under water due to devastating floods and underlined Denmark's deep concerns about the climate crisis in Pakistan.