Denmark can share experience, extend green technologies to Pakistan: Envoy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Denmark in Pakistan Jakob Linulf on Tuesday said completion of high-end value-added textile chain was imperative to reorganize textile on modern, scientific and competitive lines, and Denmark could share its experience and extend green technologies to Pakistan.

Addressing the business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here, he said his visit to Faisalabad was to explore new opportunities in this sector. He expressed satisfaction on bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Denmark, and said that Denmark is a country of traders and merchants.

He said Denmark had long standing relations with Pakistan and around 50 Danish companies, including Muller and Maersk, were already working in Pakistan. He said that Denmark was providing chemicals and technologies to Pakistan while a wastewater treatment plant had also been established with the funding through the IFU and DANIDA Sustainable Infrastructure Finance.

He proposed direct linkages between the business communities of the two countries and assured full assistance in this regard.

About the GSP Plus, he said that it should continue till the stabilization of Pak economy.

Responding to a question, he said that Pakistan must enhance its agriculture production to meet growing needs of its population.

He also appreciated quality and taste of Pakistani fruit and said that there was huge potential for its preservation and processing.

He said that Denmark could also extend technological support to Pakistan to preserve milk and produce a long chain of its value-added products for exports.

Earlier, Dr Khurram Tariq, President FCCI, welcomed the guest and said it was the second largest chamber of Pakistan with 8,000 members hailing from 118 sectors and sub sectors. He said the FCCI was involved in aggressive business diplomacy to protect the legitimate interest of its members in addition to helping the government in policy making on important economic issues.

He appreciated the establishment of a water treatment plant with the funding of Denmark and said that he would seek help from the ambassador to advise them so that more infrastructure related projects could be initiated with the help of IFU.

He lauded the landmark achievements of Denmark in the fields of solar energy and dairy development and: "We also intend to avail the experience of Danish experts for the promotion of these sectors, including poultry".

A brief question- answer session was also held in which Vice President Haji Aslam Bhalli, Engineer Ahmad Hassan and other executive members participated.

Later, Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad offered vote of thanks while President Dr Khurram Tariq presented FCCI memento to the ambassador.

Mr Jakob Linulf also recorded his impressions in the FCCI visitor's book.