Denmark Embassy in partnership with DEA introduces 'GreenTech'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) In a groundbreaking effort to propel Pakistan's journey towards a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly energy landscape, the Embassy of Denmark, in a close partnership with the Danish Energy Agency, has introduced its highly anticipated flagship event 'GreenTech'.

This event marked Denmark's unwavering commitment to bolster Pakistan's pursuit of a more environmentally friendly and sustainable energy landscape said a news release.

GreenTech was not just another conference; it represented a pioneering endeavour that promised to redefine Pakistan's approach to sustainable energy solutions.

Pakistan, a nation striving to harmonize the imperatives of economic growth, energy security, and environmental preservation, found GreenTech a symbol of optimism.

As the country grapples with the escalating impacts of climate change and surging energy demands, the event provided invaluable guidance from Denmark, globally renowned for its leadership in renewable energy and climate mitigation.

The event served as a vibrant platform to showcase Denmark's unparalleled expertise in energy planning, with a special focus on energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions.

Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Jakob Linulf set the tone for the event with his pragmatic and impassioned words.

He emphasized that Denmark initiated a government-to-government collaboration called the Danish Energy Transition Initiative (DETI) that has been bringing technical expertise, knowledge, and sustainable energy solutions to the table, with the aim of reshaping Pakistan's energy landscape.

The commitment is clear: to ensure that Pakistan gains access to Danish expertise, thereby, inspiring a green energy transition within Pakistan.

GreenTech transcended the boundaries of a typical symposium; it served as a platform for concrete action proposed by the Danish Energy Agency through DETI introduced essential policy recommendations, including the development of technical capacities within energy authorities, the establishment of regulatory frameworks and tools to support government policy targets, the strengthening of energy planning through long-term energy scenarios, and the expansion of electricity production to meet the rising demand.

Flexibility in the energy system was emphasized, combining hydropower, thermal power plants, solar, wind, and technical solutions to integrate variable renewable energy into the grid.

Furthermore, the event accelerated efforts to deploy renewable energy while promoting energy efficiency through public incentive schemes, particularly in the industrial sector.

At the heart of GreenTech laid Denmark's expertise in energy planning, with a special emphasis on energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions. Each presentation revealed the profound potential of this collaboration to reshape Pakistan's energy sector, leading it towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.

The Danish Energy Transition Initiative (DETI), a cornerstone of the Green Framework Engagement between Pakistan and Denmark, has already begun making tangible contributions to enhance Pakistan's capacity for sustainable energy solutions. Its influence is expected to continue propelling Pakistan's energy sector towards a greener, more sustainable future.

As GreenTech unfolded, it became more than just an event; it became a symbol of hope, a catalyst for change, and a promise of a cleaner, more sustainable energy future. Pakistan's journey toward a greener tomorrow had been illuminated, and Denmark's expertise had lit the way.