Denmark Extends Support For Pakistan's Renewable Energy Projects

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

Danish Ambassador Rolf Holmboe Tuesday called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and offered his country's support in successful execution of renewable energy projects in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Danish Ambassador Rolf Holmboe Tuesday called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and offered his country's support in successful execution of renewable energy projects in Pakistan.

The envoy offered Denmark's unstinted support and cooperation to Pakistan in partnering for successful execution of renewable energy projects with a focus on hybrid solar and wind power plants in Pakistan, a Petroleum Division press release said here.� The visiting dignitary appreciated the reforms being undertaken in energy sector of Pakistan and its resolve to focus on renewable energy and making good progress in this sector.

He also shared proposals�for provision of mini/micro power plant technologies.

Denmark is a world leader in renewable energy and eyeing the Pakistani market with active interest. This has also been made possible by the present Government's emphasis on strict implementation of a renewable energy policy.

Nadeem Babar thanked the Danish ambassador for his country's offer of assisting Pakistan in the renewable energy sector.

He appreciated Denamrk's interest in Pakistan's Energy sector and welcomed any possible investments.

The SAPM said Pakistan would also like to collaborate in exploring avenues of transfer of technology in the renewable energy sector, adding it was the objective of the present government to ensure tangible results in Pakistan's renewable energy production during the next 20 years.

More Stories From Pakistan

