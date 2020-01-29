Denmark keen to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan: Envoy

(@imziishan)

Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe Wednesday stressed the need for making sincere efforts to strengthen mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Denmark

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe Wednesday stressed the need for making sincere efforts to strengthen mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Denmark.

Addressing the exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) , he said that Denmark was keen to boost trade ties and also eager to enhance mutual trade volume between the two countries.

He also stressed for promoting Business-to-Business contacts between the businessmen of the both countries.

In his welcome address, SCCI former SVP Waqas Akram Awan, said that Pakistan and Denmark had been enjoying cordial bilateral relations and both the countries needed to take full advantage of their geographic proximity to enhance cooperation.

He said that Pakistan could learn a lot from Denmark in the EU by investing in clean energy, artificial intelligence & skill development of its youth.

He said that total trade volume between Pakistan and Denmark was US$ 300 million. He said the figures were not impressive but there was a lot of potential to increase the trade volume.