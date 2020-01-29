UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Keen To Strengthen Trade Ties With Pakistan: Envoy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:51 PM

Denmark keen to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan: Envoy

Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe Wednesday stressed the need for making sincere efforts to strengthen mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Denmark

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe Wednesday stressed the need for making sincere efforts to strengthen mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Denmark.

Addressing the exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) , he said that Denmark was keen to boost trade ties and also eager to enhance mutual trade volume between the two countries.

He also stressed for promoting Business-to-Business contacts between the businessmen of the both countries.

In his welcome address, SCCI former SVP Waqas Akram Awan, said that Pakistan and Denmark had been enjoying cordial bilateral relations and both the countries needed to take full advantage of their geographic proximity to enhance cooperation.

He said that Pakistan could learn a lot from Denmark in the EU by investing in clean energy, artificial intelligence & skill development of its youth.

He said that total trade volume between Pakistan and Denmark was US$ 300 million. He said the figures were not impressive but there was a lot of potential to increase the trade volume.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pereira Denmark Sialkot Chamber Commerce From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister stresses upon resolution of IOJ&K ..

1 minute ago

Pompeo Thanks China For Helping US Citizens Evacua ..

1 minute ago

India will have to revoke controversial Citizenshi ..

1 minute ago

Need stressed to pay special attention towards spe ..

7 minutes ago

Seven died, 5 injured as roof caves in at Bajore

7 minutes ago

Research centers of National Textile University to ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.