ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Denmark on Thursday said that without Pakistan's "rapid, efficient and broad assistance", the success of joint operations for evacuations and airlifts from Afghanistan would not have been possible.

"In the situation evolving in Afghanistan, we are deeply grateful for the professional assistance and outstanding support to enable airlifts of vulnerable persons to Islamabad International Airport for their continued journey," State Secretary of Denmark Steen Hommel said as he met Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood in Islamabad.

The Danish diplomat expressed "sincere and heartfelt appreciation" on behalf of his government for the assistance, extended by Pakistan.

Both exchanged views on the developing situation in Afghanistan and affirmed the importance of continued focus on security, stability and inclusive political settlement.

Renewing the bilateral relationship between Denmark and Pakistan, the two sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation, including high-level exchanges and collaboration in the area of renewable energy for a green transition.

Pakistan and Denmark have long-standing ties, and the ongoing coordinated efforts have brought the two countries even closer.