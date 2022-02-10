Denmark plans to allow US troops on its soil: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday said Denmark was ready to allow US military troops on its soil as part of a new bilateral defence agreement with the US, amid rising tensions with Russia

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday said Denmark was ready to allow US military troops on its soil as part of a new bilateral defence agreement with the US, amid rising tensions with Russia.

"The United States have reached out to Denmark, proposing a bilateral defence cooperation. The exact nature of this collaboration has not yet been defined but it could include the presence of US troops, materiel and military equipment on Danish soil," Frederiksen, whose country is a member of NATO, told reporters.