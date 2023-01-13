Denmark pledges DKK 26.7 mln humanitarian assistance for Pakistani children

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Denmark has announced additional humanitarian assistance of DKK 26.7 million to United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for supporting the flood relief efforts of Pakistan.

"The Danish assistance will provide health, nutrition, WASH, child protection services and education for 10 million children in Pakistan through UNICEF-Pakistan", Denmark's Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy made an announcement while addressing International Conference on a Climate Resilient Pakistan recently held in Geneva.

According to a news release from Denmark's embassy in Pakistan, the Danish minister said; "The scale of the destruction is almost beyond comprehension.

Yet it is the harsh reality for the 33 million people who were affected by them. The floods show all too clearly the severe consequences that climate change has for the world's most vulnerable people." He further said that Denmark had already supported Pakistan by providing water purification and humanitarian aid in connection with the floods.

"I am happy that we announced a further DKK 26.7 million through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to support the nearly 10 million children, who continue to need humanitarian aid" he added.

The minister said, "We are looking forward to further deepening bilateral relations between Denmark and Pakistan and developing a Resilient Pakistan."